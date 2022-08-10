FILE - Barcelona players celebrate at the end of the Women's Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 13, 2022. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, the Spanish soccer federation blamed the newly created professional women’s league for a two-week delay in the draw for this season’s competition. The federation said the draw will finally take place on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 after a ruling by Spain’s highest sports authority.