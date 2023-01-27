Drexel Dragons (12-9, 6-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-19, 0-8 CAA)
Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Drexel Dragons after Sean Halloran scored 24 points in Elon's 82-65 loss to the Hofstra Pride.
The Phoenix have gone 2-7 in home games. Elon is seventh in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Torrence Watson averaging 4.1.
The Dragons are 6-3 in CAA play. Drexel is 6-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Halloran is averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 11.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the past 10 games for Elon.
Justin Moore is averaging 8.9 points for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Drexel.
LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 61.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.
Dragons: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.