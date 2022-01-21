William & Mary Tribe (3-15, 2-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (8-7, 3-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the Drexel Dragons after Ben Wight scored 21 points in William & Mary's 84-74 loss to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

The Dragons are 5-1 in home games. Drexel has a 4-5 record against teams above .500.

The Tribe are 2-3 against CAA opponents. William & Mary has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mate Okros averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Camren Wynter is averaging 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Connor Kochera averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Wight is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

