William & Mary Tribe (5-8) at Drexel Dragons (7-6, 1-0 CAA)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on Drexel in CAA action Saturday.
The Dragons have gone 5-2 at home. Drexel is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.
The Tribe are 0-6 on the road. William & Mary is second in the CAA shooting 36.0% from downtown. Miguel Ayesa leads the Tribe shooting 75% from 3-point range.
The Dragons and Tribe face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is shooting 49.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.
Anders Nelson is averaging 11 points and 5.2 assists for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.
Tribe: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
