LAWRENCE - A New Hampshire man was arrested after a crash that injured a motorcyclist just before midnight Tuesday, according to police.
Matthew Nieves, 31, of 63 East Broadway, Salem, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, illegal possession of a class B drug, cocaine, and negligent operating of a motor vehicle, according to a Lawrence police report.
A 33-year-old man who was driving a motorcycle, and had a green light, was crossing through the intersection at Union and Canal streets, when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Nieves, according to police.
A police report indicated Nieves had a red light as he drove on Canal Street and "the vehicle collided with the motorcycle right in the middle of the intersection."
Police officers arrived at the scene and found motorcycle and vehicle parts "scattered" in the area.
The vehicle Nieves was driving had damage to the front end, driver's side and "all airbags inside the vehicle were deployed," according to police.
Police said Nieves smelled of alcohol and "was unable to explain to me what occurred," according to a police report.
Officers saw Nieves walk to a nearby grassy area and discard something. In that area police found two baggies containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, police said.
The motorcyclist was treated by Lawrence General Hospital EMT's at the scene and taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.
Nieves refused medical attention, police said.
