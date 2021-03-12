Drivers lament rough rides on Bridge Road in Salisbury

SALISBURY — The new Bridge Road water main may be in the ground but the state of the road itself has at least one local motorist ready to hit the brakes.
The town replaced the 1938 Bridge Road water main – installed in 1938 and running from the Gillis Memorial Bridge to Salisbury Square – late last year.
The $3 million Bridge Road water main project was timed by the town to take advantage of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s plans to repave the state road some time later this year.
But the state of the road from the unfinished work has left a tooth-rattling experience for anyone who drives on it.
David Fox is a limousine driver for Four Star Limousine who drives between his home in Newburyport and work at least four times a day. Lately he’s been using his own Ferry Road detour when he can but said any trip on Bridge Road is jarring.
“I take my teeth out in the morning and I put them back in my head at the end of the day when I am done going back and forth on that road,” Fox said. “It feels like you’re driving into a third world country with the condition of that street. How did the contractor leave the job that way and the town of Salisbury looks at it and says it is OK?”
Town Manager Neil Harrington said in an email that he is well aware that people are not satisfied with the road’s current condition and added that neither is the town.
“There are several places along Bridge Road where the town is not happy with the quality of the patching that was put in place,” Harrington said.
Four Star Limousine has limousines and vans traveling back and forth on Bridge Road on a daily basis. Fox said that he has taken to turning on his dashboard camera every time he drives Bridge Road in case he needs to document any damage to his car.
“The boss told us to avoid that area whenever possible,” Fox said. “Depending on whatever side of the road has been dug up, you can see people driving all the way in the other lane, completely on the left side of the road if there is no traffic coming the other way. Then they pull back into the right lane just to avoid the bumps.”
Harrington said the project’s contractor, Dracut-based Defelice Corp., had to stop work over the winter and is expected to return to the project “in a few weeks.”
“The road will be torn up again until the project is finished sometime early in the summer,” Harrington said. “There is no way to avoid this, as it is a major construction project.”
He said the town timed the project to take advantage of the state’s repaving work later in the year.
“I understand there have been people who have suggested that the road should have been left in a better condition by the town’s contractor when they stopped work for the season, and I don’t disagree that in several places the patching that was done on the roadway was not of good quality,” Harrington said. “However, that cannot be rectified over the winter.”
He said the town asks motorists to drive carefully on Bridge Road “and to be patient as we attempt to complete this $3 million project. When it is finished, Bridge Road will be in much better shape than it was before the project started.”
David’s Fish Market owner Gordon Blaney said that he, his employees and customers are used to a bumpy ride on Bridge Road.
“I realize that we are going toward progress,” Blaney said. “But they could fill in the bad pot holes in the interim. They have been promising since 1987 that they would wait five years and redo this whole thing then and they never did it. Never. It gets depressing and my customers are expressing their discontent in a strong way.”
Blaney’s employee Peter Sanborn said he has heard many complaints from his customers coming off of Bridge Road but he understands that road construction is a fact of life in New England.
“A lot of people are asking when it will be done and some people say it won’t be done until 2024,” Sanborn said. “But there is really nothing you can do about it until it is done. Our costumers really enjoy our product so they will drive through snow storms to get to us. It doesn’t really deter that many people but its not fun driving our truck out there.”
Fox said that he is thankful for the various potholes which have been patched over the course of the winter but he also believes that some serious work needs to be done.
“Nothing is level over there,” Fox said. “My guess is the whole road needs to be regraded.”