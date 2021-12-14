HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers about single lane closures on Interstate 495 in Haverhill that will take place during the day on Dec. 15 and 16 as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
A single left lane will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 107 (Routes 110/113) and 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16.
Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.