HAVERHILL — State highway officials are warning drivers of planned overnight lane and ramp closures on Interstate-495 southbound in Haverhill during the week of Sept 27. The work is part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
Overnight work and closures are as follows: Double right lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 108 (old 50) and 106 (old 48) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday evening, Sept. 27 and concluding Friday morning, Oct. 1.
The exit 106 (old 48) on-ramp from Route 125 (Industrial Avenue) to I-495 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday evening, Sept. 27 and concluding Friday morning, Oct. 1. During the exit 106 on-ramp closure, traffic will be detoured and signs will be in place.
The exit 106 (old 48) off-ramp from I-495 southbound to Route 125 (Industrial Avenue) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday evening, Sept. 27 and concluding Friday morning, Oct. 1. During the exit 106 off-ramp closure, traffic will be detoured and signs will be in place.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.