ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of a temporary closing of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramp in Andover during overnight hours from Sunday, Jan. 8, through Friday, Jan. 13.
Alternating closures of I-495 northbound exit 97B will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
During the closures, detours will be as follows:
I-495 northbound, exit 97B ramp: Drivers on I-495 northbound will be directed to the I-495 northbound exit 99A. Drivers will continue on I-495 northbound, take the next exit (exit 99A), make a right turn at the end of the ramp and then take an immediate left turn to Route 28 northbound, then take the ramp to I-495 southbound on the left, then take the first exit (exit-97B) to I-93 northbound, or follow the detour signs.
There will be one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and spread asphalt millings for the base of attenuators by high mast light towers. MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Trivia Night planned
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club will hold its sixth annual Trivia Night Friday, Jan. 27, at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and game setup is at 6 p.m. Admission is $40 per person if received by Jan. 20, then $45 after that.
Tickets are $37 per person for a team table of 10. The event will begin with a cash bar, sandwiches, desert, and coffee, and pizza at halftime, and a sports memorabilia auction. Payment can be sent by check to PO Box 123, Haverhill MA 01831.
Checks made payable to Pentucket Kiwanis, or via PayPal @pentucketkiwanis or through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/bdh5atw9.
Trivia Night benefits Pentucket Kiwanis charities, including high school scholarships, the Community Meals program, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, Whittier's Birthplace, Community Action Inc., and Zins Playground restoration.
For more information send email to Pentucketkiwanis@gmail.com.
Winter/spring author series begins Sunday
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will present its Winter/Spring 2023 Author Series beginning Jan. 8 (in-person) with Sandell Morse, author of "The Spiral Shell: A French Village Reveals Its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II."
On Feb. 26 via Zoom, Rabbi Barbara Aiello, author of "The Lost and Isolated Jews of Southern Italy," will discuss Jewish presence in southern Italy.
On March 13, via Zoom, Margarita Gokun Silver, author of "I Named My Dog Pushkin," will talk about leaving the Soviet Union.
On April 23, in-person, Rachel Miranda, author of "The World at Our Table," will discuss recipes and sharing home-cooked meals.
On May 21, Rhonda Fink-Whitman, author of "94 Maidens," will talk about the fate of schoolgirls in Nazi-occupied Poland.
All programs begin at 10 a.m. In-person events will be preceded by a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. Temple Emanu-El is located at 514 Main St.
To register or for more information contact Lisa Anthony at office@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861.
