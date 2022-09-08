ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary closures of I-495 northbound exit 97A and I-495 southbound exit 97B ramps, which will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, to Friday, Sept. 16. These one-at-a-time ramp closures are needed to excavate and install electrical conduits and hand holes on the right shoulder of the ramps. During the duration of the closure, detour routes will be in place as follows:
For I-495 northbound to I-93 southbound, continue on I-495 northbound and take exit 97B to I-93 northbound; take exit 40B to I-495 southbound and take exit 97A to I-93 southbound.
For I-495 southbound to I-93 northbound, continue on I-495 southbound and take exit 97A to I-93 southbound; take exit 40A to I-495 northbound and take exit 97B to I-93 northbound.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to visit www.mass511.com for real-time traffic and incident advisory information and also allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions. Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions. Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.
