Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-4)
Guilderland Center, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Florida Atlantic Owls after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 20 points in Albany (NY)'s 68-65 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.
The Great Danes are 1-0 on their home court. Albany (NY) has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Owls are 1-1 on the road. Florida Atlantic has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drumgoole is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Great Danes. Da'Kquan Davis is averaging 11.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.5% for Albany (NY).
Johnell Davis is shooting 56.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 11.5 points. Alijah Martin is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for Florida Atlantic.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
