FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) looks on during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. Reed says he’s heading to the Green Bay Packers. Reed indicated his choice Tuesday, March 22, 2022, by tweeting, “Let’s gooooo #GoPackGo so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Green Bay.” The Packers haven’t yet announced his addition.