LAWRENCE — State officials are asking drivers to avoid the Duck Bridge the next three nights as repairs are made to the structure.
The bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Delays on roads near the bridge should be expected by people driving through the area at those times.
Crews are scheduled to repair steel portal trusses that were damaged recently by a truck passing over the bridge, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Signs and police details will guide drivers through a temporary detour.