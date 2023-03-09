Pittsburgh Panthers (22-10, 14-6 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (23-8, 14-6 ACC)
Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -6; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils and Pittsburgh Panthers square off in the ACC Tournament.
The Blue Devils are 14-6 against ACC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Duke is ninth in the ACC scoring 71.8 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.
The Panthers' record in ACC games is 14-6. Pittsburgh has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Tyrese Proctor is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.
Blake Hinson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Greg Elliott is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.
Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
