FILE - Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko runs drills during NCAA college football practice, on March 22, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. Duke announced Friday night, Dec. 10, 2021, that they hired Elko as its new head football coach. Elko, 44, has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Texas A&M. Before that, had also worked at Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Bowling Green in the past decade.