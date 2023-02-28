NC State Wolf Pack (22-8, 12-7 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (21-8, 12-6 ACC)
Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -7.5; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits the Duke Blue Devils after D.J. Burns scored 24 points in NC State's 96-71 loss to the Clemson Tigers.
The Blue Devils are 15-0 in home games. Duke is fifth in the ACC with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 7.4.
The Wolf Pack are 12-7 against ACC opponents. NC State is 20-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.2 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dariq Whitehead averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Filipowski is averaging 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.
Terquavion Smith averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for NC State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.
Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.