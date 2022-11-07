Montana Grizzlies at Duquesne Dukes
Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes host the Montana Grizzlies in the season opener.
Duquesne finished 6-24 overall a season ago while going 3-11 at home. The Dukes averaged 65.2 points per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 30.5% from behind the arc last season.
Montana finished 4-10 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Grizzlies averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.