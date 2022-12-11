New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) at Duquesne Dukes (7-2)
Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -4.5; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Duquesne Dukes after Deshawndre Washington scored 20 points in New Mexico State's 66-65 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.
The Dukes are 6-1 on their home court. Duquesne ranks second in the A-10 with 15.4 assists per game led by Tevin Brewer averaging 3.4.
The Aggies are 0-2 in road games. New Mexico State is fifth in the WAC with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Washington averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Dukes. Quincy McGriff is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.
Anthony Roy is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 11.6 points. Xavier Pinson is averaging 13.4 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for New Mexico State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
