Duquesne Dukes (6-21, 1-14 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (11-16, 7-8 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne is looking to break its 14-game skid with a victory against George Washington.

The Colonials have gone 7-5 in home games. George Washington averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dukes are 1-14 in conference games. Duquesne is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. George Washington won 73-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Joe Bamisile led George Washington with 21 points, and Tre Williams led Duquesne with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is averaging 16.9 points for the Colonials. Bamisile is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Williams is shooting 45.0% and averaging 10.8 points for the Dukes. Kevin Easley Jr. is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 52.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you