Brooklyn Nets (13-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.7 points per game and Durant is first in the league averaging 28.5 points per game.
The Celtics are 6-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.3 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.
The Nets are 2-0 against the rest of the division. Brooklyn leads the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.6% as a team from deep this season. Kessler Edwards leads them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Williams III is averaging 9.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston.
Patty Mills averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. Durant is shooting 52.9% and averaging 28.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.
LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 106.0 points, 47.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.2 points per game.
Nets: 8-2, averaging 111.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.
INJURIES: Celtics: Josh Richardson: out (illness).
Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Bruce Brown: out (hamstring), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).
