FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, left, and Kevin Durant watch the game action from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in New York. Kevin Durant asked to leave, though figured he wouldn't. Kyrie Irving wanted to stay, but feared he might be gone. As the chaotic Brooklyn Nets' offseason was unfolding, even the key players struggled to make sense of things as they were happening. Now the Nets are ready to leave it all behind as they begin a new season.