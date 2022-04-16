HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made three saves for the Houston Dynamo and Aljaz Ivacic had four saves for the Portland Timbers in a 0-0 tie Saturday.

The Dynamo (3-1-3) outshot the Timbers (2-2-4) 13-11, with four shots on goal to three for the Timbers.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Dynamo visit Dallas and the Timbers host Real Salt Lake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

