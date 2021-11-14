Central Michigan (0-2) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-2)
Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a big road loss in their last game. Eastern Illinois lost 86-44 to Saint Louis on Friday, while Central Michigan fell 99-66 at DePaul on Saturday.
STEPPING UP: Jermaine Jackson Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is also a key contributor, accounting for 8.5 points and seven rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by CJ Lane, who is averaging nine points.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Jackson has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan has scored 67 points while allowing 88.5 points over its last five games. Eastern Illinois has managed 50 points and given up 83 over its last five.
