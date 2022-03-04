Andover's E.J. Perry is in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine.
A month ago Perry wasn't hoping for a spot in this week's NFL event for college recruits. His performance in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas changed everything, particularly when he carried the Offensive MVP Award out of the building.
Perry is ranked among the top dozen quarterbacks entering the draft and he was a topic for writers in Indianapolis.
Yesterday he was at the podium taking questions before quarterbacks took center-stage last night.
Here are the questions and his answers:
Q: What it was like spending time with Marcus Brady at the Shrine Bowl:
EJ: It was awesome. It was an unbelievable experience. They did an amazing job. Got to learn from great coaches all week. Pick up a playbook, have that experience, repetition and go out and play football is always fun.
Q: How did coach Brady do as a head coach:
EJ: Coach Brady was the head coach of the West Team. He did a great job. I got to play for D'Anton Lynn. He was awesome as well. Coach (Kerry) Joseph was my position coach. It was a great job, great week and great experience.
Q: What's this scouting process been like:
EJ: It's an unbelievable opportunity, a cool experience to come here, talk to a bunch of coaches, interview with them, get a bunch of knowledge from people they've been putting in front of us and then to get out tomorrow and compete is going to be fun. I've been training for eight weeks. We've been training for our entire lives to become better athletes and tomorrow is a good showcase for that.
Q: What point did the NFL become a reality:
EJ: It was always kind of a dream when I was a kid. You focus on the present and try to get better. Had my 2019 season and people reached out and made mention of it. I focused on getting better during our Covid off year and then the next year, when our season ended, started looking at the steps toward pursuing it.
Where you a Patriots fan growing up: Yup. Tom Brady is the greatest of all-time. It was a blessed childhood to watch championship after championship after championship. Between them, the Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox, it was an unbelievable sports city. It was fun to watch and grow up around.
Q: Have you been to a Patriots game:
EJ: Yeah, I made it to a couple games. I've been to a playoff game when my uncle was on the staff in Houston to watch that game. A weekend watching it with friends. It was an awesome experience.
Q: What's it mean to put Brown on the map:
EJ: Brown is an awesome school. It was an awesome time for me. Three years there was unbelievable. I have so many great teammates and friends from that experience. My coaching staff. Coach Perry, who I've known a little bit longer than my days at Brown. I'm eternally grateful for them and helping me become a better player. It's always good to represent for Brown and do great things for them.
Q: How aware are you of Brown's NFL history:
EJ: Very aware. During our Covid season, coach Perry set up a great outreach of NFL alumni â€“ Sean Morey, who won a Super Bowl, James Develin, who won three, Zak DeOssie, who won one, and Michael Hoecht, just graduated and Steve Jordan . A whole group of guys who are unbelievable representatives of Brown, who did great things.
Q: Which teams have you met with: I've met with a number of teams. Yesterday we had informal meetings and formal meetings with the Texans and other teams. It's kind of just like speed dating. You're going from one to the next. I had like 20 interviews over the last two days.
EJ: How different are the interviews with each team: There's certain questions you hear from all of them. They all want to address the transfer (from Boston College). They all want to address certain things. Then they all have their own differences. They all have their own way of evaluating the quarterback in the interview. It's interesting to see how it operates. I feel like coach Perry did a good job of preparing me.
Q: How did Brown's offensive structure prepare you for the NFL: I feel like one of the things I look back on this year that'll be able to carry over and will serve me well is the stressing of completed passes. That's something that's of the utmost priority in the NFL. And finishing drives. This past year, we had a ridiculous number of 10-plus play drives. That's something when you watch NFL quarterbacks succeed, they're operating all the way down the field. I think being challenged to do that this past year is going to help me.
EJ: Do you see yourself being able to do RPO stuff, stretch the field with your legs: Yeah, I think what you see with successful quarterbacks and quarterbacks adding that to their game successfully, they're doing it to extend plays to throw the ball downfield. You watch that game this year between Buffalo and Kansas City. It was two quarterbacks making and extending plays well past your typical in the pocket 3-4 seconds. I think that can be a strength for me and something I've had experience with in college and will hopefully be able to continue to do in the next level.
Q: On rolling out and throwing on the run:
EJ: Throwing on the run is definitely something I've worked real hard at getting better at. I would consider that something as a strength of mine. When I step into an offseason, I'm fully focused on improving all the things whether it's a strength or weakness. I think mobility, throwing on the run is definitely a strength. Accuracy is something I've been improving upon and trying to create a strength of mine and hopefully a number one strength as I improve.