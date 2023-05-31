Age: 18
School: Haverhill High School
Family: Brian and Jill Story; brother, Brian Story Jr.; sister Ali Story
Attending: I am attending Hamilton College; plan to major in political science.
Favorite subject: My favorite subject is history because I enjoy learning about how the past informs the present.
Biggest misconception about being a high school student: Going into high school, I was concerned that a challenging course load would prohibit me from participating in other things that I enjoyed. I was always nervous that I would have to put extracurriculars aside in order to stay on top of academics. I quickly learned that even with challenging courses, it is completely possible to lead a well-rounded high school career, as long as you manage your time well and stay organized.
Best advice I’d give to an incoming freshman: Don’t limit yourself. High school presents an opportunity to try new things, and it is an exciting time to meet people you may never have known if you didn’t take risks.
The balance of being a successful student-athlete: Athletics provide an outlet to get your mind off the pressures of school, and learning can just as easily be an escape from the intensity of athletics. Swimming was a great escape for me and I always felt more relaxed and focused after a workout. Competition gets the adrenaline going and leads to a feeling of euphoria, especially if your team succeeds or you reach a goal you set for yourself.
What success means to me: I think that success is about being content with yourself and what you’re doing in life at any given moment.
Favorite moment as an athlete: My favorite moment as a high school athlete was when my relay team placed third at Division 1 States. We had set a goal to try and break the school record, and while we were not able to accomplish this, we improved so much throughout the season. It was so rewarding to watch my younger teammates race, and I am so grateful that I was able to be a part of such an amazing group of dedicated swimmers.
Favorite charity: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Best advice I’ve ever received from a coach: The best advice that I’ve ever received from a coach is that to be great at anything, you need to be able to make sacrifices. Anyone can be “good” at something, but if you want to stand out, you have to be able to set other things aside in order to reach your goals.
My hero is: My hero is Mr. Harvey, my sophomore year AP European History teacher. He was the first person who really sparked my interest in the subject, and I’ve only become more passionate about it since. He was a wonderful teacher, and I know so many who would agree that he is truly amazing at what he does.
In 10 years I hope to: In ten years I hope to be a civil rights attorney.
Notable honors:
National Honor Society, Foreign Language National Honor Society, High Honor Roll throughout high school, Secretary of Latin Club, Varsity Swim all four years and captain senior year, President of Young Leftist Club
Charity work: Volunteered for Maura Healey’s campaign for Governor, coached for Haverhill Youth Lacrosse, Volunteered with Sacred Hearts Church in Bradford, completed various charity events through the high school for National Honor Society.
Estimated GPA: 3.85 (unweighted)
Class rank: 18
