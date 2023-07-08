There was simply no stopping Methuen’s Darwin Jimenez this spring — from earning victories or making history.
In just his second year competing in track, the senior went undefeated in the 100-meter dash all the way through New Balance Nationals — setting a new Eagle-Tribune area record in the process — while also dominating in other sprints. Now, Jimenez is our 2023 Eagle-Tribune boys outdoor track Athlete of the Year.
Jimenez joins an esteemed group of Methuen athlete who have earn Eagle-Tribune boys track MVP, including Olympian Sean Furey (2000), Roan Marcano (2019), Mike O’Donnell (2013) and Dave Shaw (1981 co-MVP).
At the Division 1 Championship, Jimenez ran to victory in the 100 dash in 10.61, shattering the previous Eagle-Tribune area dash record of 10.74 run by Lawrence’s Jerimil German in 2019.
Jimenez also earned 100 dash titles at New Englands (10.66) — believed to be the first New England title for a Ranger in at least 50 years — MIAA Meet of Champions (10.66), MVCs (11.10), Andover Boosters (11.06) and the Weston Twilight Meet (10.85). He capped the season by winning the rising stars division at New Balance Nationals (10.67).
In the 200-meter, Jimenez broke the 44-year-old Methuen High record with a 21.69 at Division 1s. That topped Kevin Tarr’s old Ranger mark (hand-timed 21.7 in 1979), and made Jimenez second in Eagle-Tribune area history, behind just last year’s area boys MVP, Jordany Volquez of Lawrence (21.59 in 2022). Jimenez also won the MVC title in that event (22.24), and was second at Andover Boosters (22.4).
Jimenez was also a member of the 4x100 relay won the MVC title (43.95) and was third at Division 1s (42.24) and at rising stars New Balance Nationals (42.35).
Next up, Jimenez will run track for small school athletic power Hinds Community College (Raymond, Miss.), to build up his Division 1 resume.
“Darwin is a special talent,” said Methuen coach Brittany Carpio. “We couldn’t be prouder of his hard work and dedication, and the younger kids really look up to him.”
