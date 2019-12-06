Just a sophomore, Windham center-midfielder Amy Lanouette is already a name to watch in field hockey circles. She starred for Division 1 state champion Jaguars this fall.
Windham coach Katie Blair said, “She controlled the whole field. When she was out two games, we were completely different. Against Bishop Guertin in the semifinals, she put on a clinic. She’ll have her choice of schools.”
The rules have been changed so colleges can no longer make scholarship offers prior to June 15 of their sophomore year in high school. But she appears to be high on the wish list for Boston College, which fell in the NCAA semifinals this November.
The 5-foot-8 Lanouette has the grades to go Ivy League, too, making high honor roll (that’s Windham’s highest level) all four terms freshman year.
Her sister, Rachel Lanouette, was our MVP in 2014 and went on to start for four years at Brown. Amy is the first sophomore ever named our field hockey MVP since we began with the award in 1989. Her club team coach, Chelsey Feole, won it as a freshman at Salem High in 2002.
Lanouette’s only goal this fall was in the state final. This summer she was selected for the Junior Olympics, which includes about 100 players total from the U16 and U14 levels.
Teammate Sabrina Lippold called her, “An amazing player and an amazing teammate.”
She had almost no tennis experience but made varsity last spring.
Hanna Medwar
Andover Jr., Forward
Had 17 goals and 18 assists for state semifinalists, who lost to a team with two dominant boys. Scored in OT to beat Lexington in North quarterfinals. Had 10 goals as a sophomore and 22 as a freshman. Next fall could become only second four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in last 35 years. Coach Maureen Noone said, “Her role changed to center-midfield but she never complains.”
Sydney Gregory
Andover Sr., Defense
“She’s skilled, she’s brilliant and she’s an awesome kid,” said coach Maureen Noone. Tri-captain. Scored four goals with 13 assists and 5 defensive saves. Repeat All-MVC. Chosen to Mass. Best 60 game. Three-year letterman. Her sister, Kate, was a 2-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Mom, Laura, is an Andover selectman. Scored 35 on ACT (equals about 1,580 SAT).
kate GEMMELL
Andover, Sr. Midfield
Tri-captain. All-MVC defensive midfielder. Racked up 5 goals and 9 assists. 5-foot-1. “She can run the whole game,” said coach Maureen Noone. Her goal stunned top-seeded A-B in 2018 playoffs. Scored 8 goals last winter for Division 1 state semifinalist girls hockey team. One of four athletic Gemmells from AHS including Dan, a standout wide receiver at Brown.
LUCY ADAMS
Brooks Soph., Forward
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star from Andover. Scored 3 goals with 4 assists. First-team All-ISL. Had 6 goals in 2018. Coach Tess O’Brien raved, “Probably the best talent I’ve ever seen. She could play Division 1 college right now.” Twin sister Georgia also plays for Brooks. Mom Courtney (Stone) Adams played field hockey and dad Samuel (yes, Samuel Adams) lacrosse at Brown.
Maddie DiPietro
Central Sr., Midfield
Two-year captain. Repeated as MVC Large MVP. Chosen to Mass. Best 60 game. BU recruit scored 28 goals this fall (and 17 assists) and also 28 in 2018 as our MVP. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star from Windham. School-record 73 career goals. 5-foot-4. Coach Josselyn Wilson said, “She can change the dynamic of the game in an instance.” Captain-elect in tennis.
Claudia Crowe
Methuen Sr., Midfield
Had 26 goals and 20 assists. Those are both believed to be school records as well as her 68 career goals. Her coach, Kristen Swales, had most of the records. Two-year captain. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Repeated as MVC Small MVP. Stonehill recruit. Chosen to Mass. Best 60 game. 5-foot-1. Starter on state finalist softball team. One of six athletic Crowe children.
Lexi Rivet
No. Andover Sr., Defense
Scored 16 goals for 9-5-5 Knights. Had both goals as No. 14 North Andover upset No. 3 Belmont 2-1 in OT in first round of States. Totalled 49 career goals. Two-year-captain. Three-year starter, four-year letterman. 5-foot-7. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Dangerous scorer and impact defender. As a junior committed to Division 1 UVM. Hopes to study pre-med.
ABBEY BEVENS
Pelham Sr., Forward
Just the 19th three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in field hockey in the last 34 years. Had 14 goals this year and 64 for her career. Will join her sister, Emily, on St. Anselm field hockey team, which lost in Division 2 NCAA final. Twin State team selection. Hit .353 as softball tri-captain last spring. Ranked 13th in class of 166. National Honor Society.
MEGHAN BEAN
Pentucket Sr., Forward
Scored 21 goals with 2 assists for 11-8-2 Sachems. Recorded hat tricks against Newburyport and Amesbury. Scored twice against Division 1 Methuen. Scored lone goal in 1-0 upset of No. 2 Bishop Fenwick in D2 North quarterfinal. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Three-time All-CAL. 5-foot-1. Stonehill recruit from Merrimac. Younger sister, Sarah, plays for Sachems, too.
Katie wimmer
Phillips Jr., Goalie
All-NEPSAC. Went 13-4 with 86 percent save percentage. Allowed 14 goals with nine shutouts.Already committed to Columbia. Led Big Blue to unbeaten New England Prep championship season in 2018. Windham resident. Dad, Mark Wimmer, was cross country All-American at Penn State. Coach Kate Dolan said, “Her presence in goal is inspiring to her teammates.”
Mari Shea
Pinkerton Sr., Forward
N.H. Division 1 Offensive MVP with 8 goals and 3 assists for 13-2 Astros. Tri-captain, three-year starter. Twin State team selection. Coach Katie Littefield said, “She’s one of the most tenacious players I’ve ever met and her skills are fantastic.” 5-foot-3. UNH recruit from Hampstead. Played lacrosse as a freshman. Sophomore brother, Will, plays soccer for the Astros.
Sarah Collins
Pinkerton Sr., Defense
N.H. Division 1 Defensive MVP. First-team All-Division 1 last three years. Twin State team selection. Tri-captain from Hampstead. “She’s a calm in the storm, so composed,” said coach Katie Littlefield. Signed with Sacred Heart over UVM and UMass Lowell. Played tennis for first time last year and made varsity. Freshman brother, Jackson, plays football for Astros.
Sabrina Lippold
Windham Jr., Defense
All-Division 1 for 16-1 state champions. “She was the backbone to our defense, which only allowed three goals all year,” said coach Katie Blair. All three playoff wins were shutouts. Three-year starter. Also does indoor track and lacrosse. 5-foot-2. Brothers Tucker and Griffin were multi-sport Jaguar standouts and her twin, Westin, plays baseball and basketball.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Paige Gillette, Jr., goalie; Emma Reilly, Frosh., midfield; Heather Graham, Jr., forward
Brooks — Maddie Hesse, Sr., defense, North Andover
Central Catholic — Liv Faro, Sr., defense; Meghan Ferris, Sr., goalie; Caitlin Finneran, Jr., forward
Haverhill — Alison Leavitt, Sr., defense; Zoe Martin, Jr., goalie
Lawrence — Leylani Leonardo, Sr., goalie; Sabrina Marte, Jr., midfield
Methuen — Piper Hugus, Sr., midfield; Isabel Putnam, Jr., goalie; Natalia Fiato, Soph., forward
North Andover — Sophia Nikolopoulos, Sr., defense; Emma Gordon, Sr., midfield; Libby Harrison, Jr., forward
Pelham — Abbie Patchen, Sr., back; Jessica Slaton, Sr., midfield; Madi Robito, Jr., forward
Pentucket — Talia Beech, Sr., defense; Meg Freiermuth, Soph., midfield
Phillips — Gwen Lapp, Soph., midfield, Andover
Pinkerton — Kate Bennett, Sr., utility; Marley Mailloux, Sr., midfield; Eliza Taylor, Jr., defense
Salem — Chloe Sicard, Sr., forward
Sanborn — Izzi Giles, Sr., goalie; Marianna D’Amelio, Jr., midfield
Timberlane — Lily Fay, Sr., midfield; Skye Priest, Jr., midfield; Maeve Perras, Jr., back
Windham — Livi Manchester, Sr., forward
FIELD HOCKEY MVPs
2019: Amy Lanouette, Windham; 2018: Maddie DiPietro, Central; 2017: Emma Farnham, Andover; 2016: Casey Thompson, Central; 2015: Jillian Hughes, Andover; 2014: Rachel Lanouette, Windham; 2013: Julie Saltamartini, Pinkerton; 2012: Jaclyn Torres, Andover; 2011: Jordyn Hamilton, Pinkerton;
2010: Laura Dimitruk, Andover; 2009: Emily Cannon, Timberlane; 2008: Leah Cairns, Andover; 2007: Carolyn Malloy, Salem; 2006: Liz Day, No. Andover; 2005: Chelsey Feole, Brooks; 2004: Ashley Waters, Amesbury; 2003: Kadi Sickel, Timberlane; 2002: Chelsey Feole, Salem; 2001: Maureen Burns, Pinkerton; 2000: Laura Potts, Salem; 1999: Becky Valenti, Salem;
1998: Courtney Dow, Pinkerton; 1997: Elizabeth Croteau, Salem; 1996: Nichole Bukowski, Pinkerton; 1995: Tracy Brown, Pinkerton; 1994: Karrie Danilecki, Georgetown; 1993: Jen Carr, Pinkerton; 1992: Sharon Cardillo, Lawrence; 1991: Tricia Dunn, Pinkerton; 1989-90: Chris Blais, Pinkerton