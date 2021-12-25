Andover junior tri-captain Emma Reilly is already right near the top of the list of the greats from that proud program. Maybe the greatest.
She was just named a third-team All-American. That's top 48 players in the country with 16 players on each of the three teams.
She powered the Golden Warriors to a 21-0-1 season, another Division 1 state title and a No. 25 national ranking by MaxPreps.
Reilly, who has already committed to Columbia, was unstoppable this fall with 28 goals and 21 assists. She scored the lone goal in the state finals win over previously-unbeaten Walpole.
Last year in the abbreviated 6-game season she had 6 goals and 10 assists en route to Eagle-Tribune and EMass All-Scholastic honors. As a freshman, she starred on Andover's last state championship team.
Legendary 24th-year Golden Warrior coach Maureen Noone raved about Reilly. She said, "Emma is the best all-around player I have seen or coached at this level. She is humble, coachable and the girl who leads by example setting up or cleaning up at practices or games."