Patience certainly paid off for Pinkerton’s Abby Jowett.
After waiting for her chance to emerge from the shadows of established superstars as a sophomore, then losing her junior season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jowett made her season in the spotlight count in a big way this spring.
Jowett scored a team-high 82 goals and added 30 assists, leading the Astros to the program’s ninth trip to the Division 1 championship game.
Now, Jowett is the Eagle-Tribune girls lacrosse MVP.
The midfielder becomes the fourth Astro to earn the award, which was established in 2001.
Jowett scored at least two goals in every game this spring for the 16-6 Astros. She scored seven goals against Londonderry and had six games of at least five goals on her way to All-Division 1 first team honors. She scored twice in the state semis.
In three varsity seasons, Jowett scored 114 goals and added 44 assists.
But, according to coach Rob Daziel, Jowett’s contributions go further than scoring goals.
“Abby was one of our key players who not only scored a lot of goals but was an attacker who became our primary draw person,” said the coach. “She gave us first possession during a significant amount of games which contributed to our successful run to the state finals.”
Jowett, who was also a field hockey tri-captain, will play lacrosse for Bentley.
Tess Gobiel
Andover, Sr., Midfield
All-MVC first team. Led Golden Warriors in goals (37) and points (47). Added 16 ground balls. Scored season-high seven goals in win over Billerica and six goals in win over Tewksbury. “Tess came up clutch so many times and was our point person taking draws,” said coach Ally Stager. Also a multi-year letterman in basketball and field hockey.
Carly LaFerriere
Central Catholic, Sr., Midfield
“She was a major leader on our team, and her contributions went far above her stats,” said coach Ashley Tsoukalas. Scored 24 goals and added 13 assists. Had at least one goal in all but one game, including four goals twice. Notched 88 draw control possessions and 50 ground balls. All-MVC first team. Will play lacrosse at Flagler College (Fla.) Starting defender for soccer team.
Grace Lydon
Central Catholic, Jr., Midfield
Committed to play for Division 1 UMass Lowell. Led Raiders with 54 goals and added 10 assists. Scored six goals in wins over Andover and North Andover and five goals in back-to-back wins over Billerica. Added 45 draw control possessions and 35 ground balls. All-MVC first team. “She’s fast and smart with her playmaking and drives to the net,” said coach Ashley Tsoukalas.
Mirelys Morales
Methuen, Sr., Midfield
Led Rangers with 32 goals and 44 points. Tallied five goals three times. Also had team-best 25 ground balls and 62 draw controls. Methuen’s MVP. All-MVC first team. Earned Methuen’s female Athletic Directors Award. Will play lacrosse at Framingham State. Defender in field hockey. Quad-captain in basketball. Member of SADD. Assistant checkout manager at Market Basket.
Ainsley Dion
North Andover, Sr., Midfield
Was held off the score sheet just once all season. Scored 38 goals, including five goals in wins over Andover and Haverhill. Added four tallies in win over Methuen. All-MVC first team. Will play lacrosse at Colby. In winter track helped 4x400 take fourth at All-States and 4x800 take second at Division 2s. Starting midfielder in soccer. Twin sister is Kelcey Dion.
Kelcey Dion
North Andover, Sr., Midfield
All-MVC first team. Tallied 34 goals, including seven in win over Billerica. Held off score sheet just twice. Will play lacrosse at Middlebury. Eagle-Tribune’s 2021 female Max Bishop winner as area’s top three-sport athlete. In winter track was fifth at All-States in 600 and excelled on relays. Top forward in soccer. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the Month for May. Ainsley Dion’s twin.
Jordyn Galgay
Pelham, Sr., Attack
Scored 100th career goal in win over ConVal. AIC recruit. Starter since freshman season. Score 11 goals vs. Campbell and eight vs. ConVal and Milford. Finished season with 51 goals. Scored 24 goals as sophomore. Selected to N.H.-Vermont Senior All-Star game. Helped basketball team to Division 2 semifinals. Sophomore sister Taylor Galgay is a talented hoopster/lacrosse player.
Lana Mickelson
Pentucket, Jr., Midfield
In first varsity season tallied whopping 70 goals and 29 assists in 14 games. Scored 10 goals in win over Lynnfield and nine goals in win over Triton. Scored in every game. Already committed to Division 1 Iona. All-CAL. Second-team Eastern Mass. All-Star. Plays with Revolution Lacrosse out of Connecticut. Forward in basketball and in field hockey. 5-foot-10.
Caroline Daziel
Pinkerton, Sr., Attack
Scored 50 goals and added 23 assists despite missing final five games with second career torn ACL. Scored six goals in win over Exeter and twice scored five goals. Finished career with 75 goals and 105 points. Played in just four games as sophomore due to first torn ACL. Flagler (Fla.) College recruit. Daughter of Astro coach Rob Daziel. Sister of ex-stars Riann, Kennedy and Madison.
Anna Alberti
Timberlane, Jr., Defense
“She was matched up against our opponent’s top offensive player every game,” said her father and coach Thomas Alberti. “She is intelligent and athletic.” In first varsity season led defense which allowed just 6.6 goals per game. Captain-elect. Member of National Honor Society, ranked in top 10% of class. Earned St Michael’s Book Award. Sister Emily Alberti top midfielder.
Alex Perkins
Windham, Sr., Goalie
Made seven stops and allowed just two goals in state tournament win over Timberlane. Turned in season-high 12 saves against Hanover and Portsmouth. Made seven saves and limited Salem to just one goal. Quad-captain. Three-year starter. Daughter of Jaguars coach Russ Perkins. Defender on Division 1 champion field hockey team. Ranked in to 10% of senior class. Will attend Clemson.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Vanessa Pierni, Sr., midfield; Lillian Jagger, Jr., goalie; Haley Carver, Frosh., attack
Central Catholic — Taya Marinaro, Sr., defense; Grace Cashman, Soph., goalie; Lily Angluin, Sr., defense
Haverhill — Mikayla Tzortzis, Frosh., defense; Katrina Savvas, Soph., midfield
Methuen — Annabella Keaney, Sr., midfield; Mackenzie Tierney, Jr. attack; Elise Ellis-Wright, Jr., defense
North Andover — Lexi Swartz, Sr., attack; Michaela Downer, Sr., attack
Pelham — Emma Beanland, Jr., midfield; Reese Patchen, Jr., attack; Sarah Giniewicz, Sr., defense
Pentucket — Greta Maurer, Sr., midfield; Audrey Conover, Soph., midfield
Phillips — Elizabeth Gilmartin, Jr., attack (Andover); Rachel Neyman, Jr., defense (North Andover)
Salem — Ariana Lakos, Jr., midfield; Chloe Stone, Soph., attack
Timberlane — Averie Bowman, Sr., midfield; Kendall Morrill, Jr., attack
Windham — Sabrina Lippold, Sr., defense; Paige DeVries, Sr., defense
GIRLS LACROSSE MVPs
2021: Abby Jowett, Pinkerton; 2019: Lauren Lisauskas, Pinkerton; 2017-18: Jordan Torres, Andover; 2016: Lauren Hiller, No. Andover; 2015: Leah Chittick, No. Andover; 2013-14: Kennedy Daziel, Pinkerton; 2012: Ally Fazio, Andover; 2011: Jenny Thompson, Londonderry; 2010: Marcie Marino, Londonderry; 2009: Kayla Green, Londonderry; 2008: Shannon Hartford, Georgetown;
2007: Rachel Fox, Andover; 2006: Jenn Russell, Brooks/Andover; 2005: Whit Hagerman, Brooks/No. Andover; 2004: Alyssa Ritchie, No. Andover; 2003: Amanda Gallant, Andover; 2001-02: Megan O’Reilly, Pinkerton