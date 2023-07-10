For the past three seasons, it’s been Briana Danis, then everyone else in the discus.
Since Danis stepped onto the track as a sophomore in 2021 — her freshman season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — no one in New Hampshire or the Eagle-Tribune area has been better throwing the discus.
Three spring seasons, three New Hampshire Meet of Champions titles, three times leading the Eagle-Tribune area in the discus.
Now, Danis is our Eagle-Tribune girls track Athlete of the Year. She’s the sixth Pinkerton athlete to earn the honor, following Bree Robinson (2008), Camille Quarles (2006-07), Kiah Quarles (2004), Courtney Walker (1998) and Jen Kotce (1990).
Danis also becomes the first throwing to earn Eagle-Tribune MVP since Lyssa Winslow of Londonderry in 2011.
This spring, despite being slowed by an injury, Danis won her third straight discus title at both Meet of Champions (138-11) and Division Is (122-1). She also placed second at New Englands with an area-best 140-9 and won the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational title (130-11).
That 140-9 throw broke her own Eagle-Tribune area record (134-8) set last season. The previous record was owned by Salem’s Amy Desrosier (133-2 in 2011).
Danis also won her first Meet of Champions title in the shot put (35-1.5). She also took the Clipper Relays title (34-10.5), placed third at the Ottaviani Invitational (35-5.75) and threw 35-8.5 (fourth in area) during the season.
Next up, Danis will throw for the University of New Hampshire.
“Briana is our school record holder in shot put and discus,” said Astros girls coach Jon Alizio. “She’s an outstanding athlete, but more importantly, a wonderful teammate and person.”
