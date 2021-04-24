Last year as a freshman, Abby Druding was the state all-around champion. This year, Pelham’s super sophomore was runner-up with a 36.375, a slight improvement from last year’s 36.35. This winter she also won the floor (9.525), was second on vault (9.45) and third on bars (8.55) and beam (8.85).
“She’s powerful, powerful,” said 10th-year head coach Nicole Rozzi. “She’s confident in herself. She’s the best I’ve ever had. She kept the team hyped up and she was always helping the young kids.”
Druding led the small-school Pythons, who only have an enrollment of 651, to the state title.
The 5-2 Druding, who won’t turn 16 until July, was unbeaten in the all-around in the abbreviated regular season (4-0). She is a Level 10 gymnast and competes for Yellow Jackets Gymnastics.
She’s a terrific scholar, ranked No. 3 in a class of 132. Her brother, Chris Druding, runs cross country at St. Michael’s College. Dad, Jim, is heavily involved with soccer in town.
MOLLY FOSTER
Andover Freshman
Coach Rachel Tomacchio said, “She’s very graceful. She makes it look easy.” Runner-up in all-around (36.5) against North Andover in Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 Cup. Also was first on beam (9.2), second on floor (9.4), third on vault (9.2), third on bars (8.7). Surprised coaches by competing for AHS. 5-foot-5. Level 9 gymnast out of Reading Gymnastics Academy.
gabby Bresnick
Andover Freshman
Took third in all-around (36.05) against North Andover in Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 Cup. Also was second on vault (9.35) and bars (9.05) and third on floor (9.05). 5-foot-2. Coach Rachel Tomacchio said, “She’s a powerhouse.” Season best 36.6 in all-around. Level 9 gymnast. Sister Jessica (AHS ‘20) was a team captain. Mom, Marlena, is a coach and gymnastics judge.
MOLLY BEELEY
Methuen Senior
In final two dual meets won all-around with a 34.4 then a 35.4. Quad-captain. Coach Stacy Thibodeau said, “She’s a really great team player. She’s confident, determined and good under pressure. She has a really good presence to her.” Ranked in top 15% of class. 4-foot-10. Will attend University of New England. Her aunt, Robin Beeley, was a two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP.
KASEY BURKE
North Andover Junior
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Repeat EMass. All-Scholastic. Won all-around (37.75) against Andover in Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 Cup. Also won vault (9.8), bars (9.6) and floor (9.55). Career best in all-around is 38.5. “She’s pretty much untouchable in the MVC,” said coach Kristina Rando. 5-foot-2. Committed to Division 1 George Washington. Level 10 state champ.
Lisa Chevaire
Salem Freshman
Placed third in all-around at States with a 35.525. Also was third on vault (9.425), second on beam (8.9) and second on floor (9.3). Coach Lilly Oliveri said, “She’s a rock star! She competes with herself. She’s a really good teammate.” 5-foot-5. Level 9 gymnast. On beam at States pulled off a difficult back handspring, back handspring and standing back tuck.
JENNA MERMET
Timberlane Junior
First season competing for Owls. At States, placed fifth in all-around (33.675), sixth on bars (8.15) and eighth on floor (8.85). Coach Alison Hobbs-Wozmak said, “She does it without bravado. Her routines are clean and sharp.” Executed an impressive back handspring and front tuck on the beam. 5-foot-3. Level 9 gymnast. Danville resident. Club team is Brentwood Commons.
Honorable Mention
ANDOVER — Ksenia Kessler, Jr.; Colleen Carzo, Jr.; Amanda Oltman, Frosh.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Deirdre Donovan, Soph.; Julia Turrisi, Frosh.; Riley Salerno, Frosh.
HAVERHILL — Maeve Hess, Sr.; Cailey Simard, Jr.; Liv Melo, Frosh.
METHUEN — Andrew Monayer, Sr.; Emily Loan, Sr.; Anna Bolduc, Jr.
NORTH ANDOVER — Lindsay Neyman, Soph.; Kiara Ham, Soph.; Drew Perry, Soph.
PELHAM — Alexa Chausse, Jr.; Aly Hardy, Jr.; Gabby Minuti, Frosh.
PINKERTON — Hana Phaneuf, Sr.; Zoe Demers, Sr.; Tina Bjeloglic, Frosh.
SALEM — Elisa Bianco, Soph.; Leiana Aiello, Frosh.
TIMBERLANE — Maddie Zambrowicz, Sr.; Kim Moore, Sr.; Skye Priest, Sr.
WINDHAM — Sierra Draeger, Soph; Sydney Draeger, Frosh.
GYMNASTICS MVPs
2021: Abby Druding, Pelham; 2020: Sophia Viger, Pinkerton; 2019: Isabella Scarpetti, Pinkerton; 2018: Ashlee Loeffler, Pinkerton; 2017: Paige Bukowski, Andover; 2016: Keara Loughlin, Central; 2015: Brittany Capozzi, Pinkerton; 2014: Courtney Carver, Andover; 2013: Brian Manning, Andover; 2012: Courtney Thompson, Pinkerton; 2010-11: Olivia Bogaczyk, Pinkerton; 2009: Leeann Vadala, Salem; 2008: Taylar Carr, Londonderry; 2007: Andy O’Connell, Andover; 2006: Ashley Castagna, Masconomet; 2005: Justine Turner, Salem; 2004: Libby Fortier, Andover; 2003: Heather Tuden, Londonderry; 2002: Kristin Elsmore, Andover;
2001: Kristen Vadala, Salem; 2000: Becky Hass, Andover; 1997-99: Sarah Myers, Pinkerton; 1996: Kim Russo, No. Andover; 1995: Daren Lynch, Londonderry; 1994: Renee Sestito, No. Andover; 1993: Robin Beeley, Methuen; 1992: Robin Beeley, Methuen; Gary Michaud, Salem