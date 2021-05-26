ADRIANNA NILES
Central Catholic High
SPORTS PLAYED: Soccer, basketball, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field
ACADEMIC HIGHLIGHTS: 4.82 GPA; Never below an ‘A’; Seven AP classes last two years.
BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT AS A STUDENT: I was awarded the Notre Dame Book Award which honored my academic achievements and my contributions to the CCHS community. I have studied so hard for the past four years and tried to be there for my classmates and teams, so it’s really nice to see these two characteristics merged into this one award.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Growing up I always loved science. In high school, biology quickly became my favorite. Biology class provided me with an area where I could problem solve issues that relate to real life. Looking for a solution to a problem has always been an area I excelled in.
FAVORITE ATHLETIC MOMENT: I would say my favorite moment as a high school athlete would be posting a 52-0 record in the regular season against other MVC teams. That includes going undefeated my senior year and winning the MVC Cup.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: When I was a freshmen, coach (Casey) Grange always stressed that the most important thing about playing a sport isn’t always being the best skills-wise, but it’s being the best teammate possible. This perspective took some of the pressure off of performing perfect and allowed me to form meaningful relationships with my team. In the end, the strong bond I had with my teammates and coaches allowed me to excel in all areas.
BALANCING ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS: Honestly, I don’t know how I did it. Often times I would get home at 10 p.m. and have five hours of homework to do. It came down to taking advantage of the free time I had and being efficient as I worked.
ADVICE FOR INCOMING FRESHMEN: Don’t get overwhelmed and don’t attempt to be like anyone else. Just try to be the best version of yourself. There are going to be peaks and valleys. It’s overcoming those that will allow you to succeed.
COLLEGE PLANS: In the fall I will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute where I will be majoring in biomedical engineering and continuing to play basketball. I found that WPI was the perfect balance of academics and athletics. I love how they place value on women in STEM and I’m looking forward to being part of a community that works to create solutions to real problems in the world.
LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE: Through volunteering at youth sports camps, I’ve learned how valuable it is to be part of organized sports and the impact it has on your character. I feel so fortunate to have been involved in these camps growing up and providing that opportunity for future generations is a great feeling.
WHAT BEING A LEADER MEANS: I think it’s important to lead by example and set the standard for what you hope others to achieve. The standards I set for myself allow me to be a role model for my teammates. I know that my energy impacts the attitude of the team so my positivity can have a domino effect.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ... have a successful job in the medical field. I hope to find a way to keep sports in my life whether it’s coaching, volunteering, or playing.
REFERENCE: “Adrianna is easily one of the most high-character student-athletes I have had the fortune of coaching in 10 years. Off the field and court, she is incredibly thoughtful, polite and always goes out of her way to show gratitude. This comes from all of her teachers. And her transcripts show not only the many AP classes, but a young lady that never got below an ‘A.’ Never. Coaching her in soccer and basketball while also seeing her progress in track, she is the quintessential student-athlete. She gets it.” -- Coach Casey Grange