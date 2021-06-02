ALYSSA MICHEL
HIGH SCHOOL: Whittier Tech
SPORTS PLAYED: Volleyball, basketball, and softball
ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENTS: High honors all four years; 4.44 GPA; Student rep on School Committee; National Technical Honor Society
BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT AS A STUDENT: Ranking second in my graduating class.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math because I love solving problems. It is rewarding to work through a difficult problem and finally come to the correct answer.
FAVORITE MOMENT AS ATHLETE: When our softball team made it to the state semifinals against Dracut. We were tied in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs. I hit a line drive up the middle to bring in the winning run.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: Believe in myself. It is something that has always stuck with me.
HOW DID YOU BALANCE STUDENT AND ATHLETE?: I balanced being a student and an athlete by making my school work first priority. I have always known education is what is most important, and sports can be played only if my grades reflect my academic ability.
ADVICE TO INCOMING FRESHMEN: If I had to give advice to an incoming freshman about succeeding as a student-athlete, I would tell them to put the student before the athlete. While athletics enhance the high school experience, academics need to be your primary focus.
COLLEGE PLANS: I plan on attending Northeastern University to study Chemical Engineering and Biochemistry. I selected this school because of its cooperative education program and its exceptional engineering reputation.
BEST LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE: The best lesson I have learned through community service is the importance of giving back. I have been extremely fortunate to have a loving family that provides me with all that I need. I am more than capable of helping others who are not in the same situation.
WHAT DOES BEING A LEADER MEAN?: Being a leader means to set a good example for those who are looking to you for guidance. It also means putting others before yourself for the benefit of the team.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ... I hope to have earned my Master of Science in Chemical Engineering, with my PhD coursework almost completed.
Reference: "Alyssa has illustrated her high-level, interdisciplinary, and hand’s-on application skills in the very rigorous STEM Engineering program. While consistently earning straight 'A's', it is clear that Alyssa can handle high-level critical thinking and problem-solving. Additionally, while taking her interests, aptitudes, and skills to the next level, Alyssa has further proven her abilities through her cooperative educational experience at the Waste Water company, an opportunity that will continue to enhance, and add real-world, practical knowledge to her resume and repertoire. She is dedicated to the community and able to balance all of the responsibilities of a successful, high achieving student, from her demanding academic and vocational program to her extracurricular and employment. This is one, very talented and special person." -- Whittier Tech guidance counselor Michelle Catena