Recording more than 400 kills for a second consecutive season, Methuen High senior Sam Driend capped her remarkable career, leading the Rangers to one of the best seasons in program history.
A three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star selection and our 2022 Volleyball Player of the Year, Driend was named the Merrimack Valley Conference’s Division 1 player for the second time, sharing the award with Andover’s Marissa Kobelski this year, while leading the 19-3 Rangers to the Round of 16.
“I have nothing but good things to say about Marissa, but Sam has had an impact on this team since the day she got here four years ago,” said Methuen coach Matt Twomey, who wrapped up his 18th year leading the Rangers. “I’d be hard-pressed to give you three players better than her since I’ve been here. She wanted to leave a legacy, and I think she’s done that.”
With 424 kills on the season, the outside hitter became the first Ranger to top 1000 for a career. Driend was more than just a dominant front-line player, recording a career-high 210 digs and posting a 90% serving percentage.
“Always wanting to improve, Sam worked hard on her defense in the offseason and was a force in the backcourt all season,” Twomey said.
Driend was one of 15 girls named to the Division 1 All-State team by the Massachusetts Volleyball Coaches Association.
Still uncommitted, Driend’s college choice will depend on a school having a nursing program as strong as its volleyball program.
