PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and has entered the NFL’s health and safety protocols.
After the Eagles’ 27-17 win over the Washington Football Team on Tuesday night, Sirianni said he woke up in the morning “not feeling great,” and tested positive later in the day. The team announced the news a few minutes before his 2:45 p.m. news conference.
Sirianni, who is quarantining in a hotel, still spoke to reporters via videoconference and detailed how the coaching staff would work if he’s not able to return in time for the Eagles’ home game against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Passing-game coordinator Kevin Patullo would take over the game-management aspect of Sirianni’s job, and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen would handle offensive play-calling responsibilities.
Sirianni said he gave those added jobs to Patullo instead of assistant head coach and running backs coach Jemal Singleton because Patullo doesn’t have a position group to oversee on game days.
“Kevin helps with a lot of different aspects throughout the game,” Sirianni said. “I want there to be as little change as possible. I don’t want Jemal to have to think about that while he’s coaching a position.”
Because the team is switching to virtual meetings as the omicron variant causes coronavirus cases to surge throughout the league, Sirianni said he’ll still be able to run the offensive meetings he typically does from his hotel.
“Every single offensive meeting, every quarterback meeting, every team meeting, I’ll be running those,” Sirianni said. “Just business as usual.”
Several NFL coaches have missed games due to COVID-19 in the last two years, including Sean Payton, Kliff Kingsbury, and Kevin Stefanski, who has caught the virus twice in the last two years.
