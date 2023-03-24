PHILADELPHIA — Five days after losing star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Detroit Lions in free agency, the Eagles have acquired his replacement.
On Friday, the Eagles signed free agent safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal.
Edmunds, 26, just completed his fifth NFL season, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, after being drafted in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018.
“I had five great seasons with the Steelers … but when I came over here and I spoke to all of the coaching staff and I talked to some of the guys on the Philly team, they really brought me into it,” Edmunds said during his introductory press conference Friday. “Now I’m bought in, I’m ready to work, come here and give it everything I’ve got.”
Last season, Edmunds logged 70 tackles, two sacks, and five passes defended in 15 games for Pittsburgh. He has averaged 82 tackles per season over his career, highlighted by a career-high 105 tackles in 2019.
Given the team’s lack of experience on the defense’s back end, the 6-foot-1, 217-pound Edmunds projects as an immediate starter. He is the second safety signed this offseason by the Eagles after they lost both starters in Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps (Las Vegas Raiders). The Eagles previously signed safety Justin Evans, who played last season with the New Orleans Saints. Other safeties on the roster include second-year Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace, and Andre Chachere.
Edmunds has been extremely durable throughout his career, missing just three games, with two of those coming last season due to a concussion. A strong safety by trade, Edmunds is often used in the box as a hybrid linebacker and also has experience playing in the slot. He’ll be an interchangeable piece for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
“I would definitely say I’m a versatile player,” Edmunds said. “I’m going to give it everything I’ve got in whatever position the coach puts me in. So wherever they need me to go, I’m going to go out there and give 110 percent.
“I’m ready to put on for Philly.”
Edmunds’ father Ferrell played in the NFL as a tight end. One brother, Tremaine, plays linebacker for the Chicago Bears, and another brother, Trey, is a free agent running back.
While he lacked the interceptions (zero) of Gardner-Johnson (six) last season, Edmunds graded out similarly to his predecessor, according to Pro Football Focus. Edmunds received a 69.1 overall defensive grade (36th among safeties) compared to 63.9 of Gardner-Johnson, and ranked ahead of Gardner-Johnson both in coverage grade and run grade, according to PFF.
The Eagles have signed six outside free agents — all on one-year deals — over the past two weeks: quarterback Marcus Mariota, linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Greedy Williams, Evans, and Edmunds.
Edmunds had an up-close look at the Eagles, who handily defeated his former team, 35-13, on Oct. 30, 2022. During that game, wide receiver A.J. Brown hauled in a season-high three touchdown receptions.
“Philly had an exciting defense all year,” Edmunds recalled of the Week 8 matchup. “It wasn’t our best day being with the Steelers. But it was exciting to watch. You could tell [the Eagles] were passionate, people loved the game. That’s something I wanted to buy into.”
Edmunds viewed the opportunity to team up with the Eagles secondary, which ranked No. 2 in passing defense last season, as a bonus. The Eagles recently retained All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry and also signed five-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay to a new contract extension.
“It always makes a safety’s job easier when you have two lockdown corners. You’ve got Slay on one side, Bradberry on the other side. And then you’ve got the D-line and the culture from the team in general. It’s hard-nosed football, guys that are going to be put in position to make big plays — it’s going to make everyone else’s job easier.”
