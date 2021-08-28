The quarterback competition that dominated headlines for four weeks during training camp at Grand Park ended Friday with a whimper in Detroit.
Jacob Eason finished with a workmanlike first half during the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-17 victory against the host Lions, but Sam Ehlinger got just one two-minute drive at the end of the second quarter before leaving with a knee injury.
There’s still more medical information to come, but the early reports on the sixth-round rookie out of Texas were not promising.
“(It) didn’t look good,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “(I) kind of got a pretty up-close look at it. Honestly, (we) need to wait for the doctors’ final say on it. It’s unfortunate because he and J both looked good in preseason. We’ll see what the docs say with further evaluation.”
Indianapolis must make the cut from an 80-man roster to 53 by Tuesday, and it’s likely Eason will be the backup quarterback to Carson Wentz at that time.
The 2020 fourth-round pick earned that right even before Ehlinger’s unfortunate ending. In his second start of the preseason, Eason finished 10-of-14 for 74 yards. He directed an 11-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard Rodrigo Blankenship field goal on his final possession and was 6-for-7 during the series.
The drive likely should have ended with a touchdown, but the lone incompletion was a drop by rookie wide receiver Mike Strachan – who led the team with five catches for 61 yards -- on a jump ball in the end zone.
Eason completed 66.1% of his passes (41-of-62) for 389 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in three preseason appearances overall – capping a unique summer that began with Wentz injuring his foot during the second practice of training camp and missing three weeks.
“My mindset, I kept it the same all camp, and my thought process was the same all camp – just learn from mistakes and continue to grow and evolve,” Eason said. “I’m happy with the camp I had, and there’s still time for development and growth, but I’m happy with where I’m at.”
Indianapolis can say much the same as a team.
Undrafted rookie running back Deon Jackson rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries and scored touchdowns on the ground and through the air to lead a fourth-quarter rally that gave the Colts (3-0) their first unbeaten exhibition season since 1994.
The comeback started with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brett Hundley – making his preseason debut – and a 2-point run from Jackson that tied the game at 17-17 with 12:23 remaining.
After a Curtis Bolton interception, Blankenship made his fourth field goal of the game – from 42 yards out – to put Indianapolis ahead 20-17 with 10 minutes remaining. Jackson then clinched the victory with a 42-yard touchdown run at the 1:50 mark.
Hundley was 6-of-12 for 52 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed six times for 30 yards while playing the entire second half. The scoring drive that tied the game covered 92 yards in 19 plays, and the game-clinching drive went 88 yards in nine plays.
It was the third straight preseason game in which Indianapolis rallied in the final period.
“The fight, the finish part of it, we’ve been preaching all camp,” Eason said. “I think we’ve done a good job of taking every game in the fourth quarter and not really paying attention to the scoreboard, just doing our job. Credit to Brett and those guys out there today for making plays when we needed to make plays.
“It’s a good group. It’s a good group of guys in that locker room, not a lot of give up, not a lot of quit. It’s shown these last couple games, and just being a part of that’s pretty cool.”
COVID UPDATES
Reich confirmed left tackle Eric Fisher has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic. Left guard Quenton Nelson, who was constantly at Fisher’s side during training camp practices while both have been rehabbing injuries, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a high-risk close contact.
“He could return, and he could return quicker,” Reich said of Nelson. “He has to test negative for so many days, and then he’ll be able to return.”
Nelson missed three weeks of training camp after undergoing the same foot surgery as Wentz. He returned to practice on a limited basis last week, and Indianapolis is still hopeful he’ll be able to play in the Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Fisher has been recovering from surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon in January. He’s been ramping up his side work but has yet to join practices with his teammates.
He’ll be isolated for at least 10 days as part of the NFL’s coronavirus protocols and will need to continue rehab on his own.
“I’ve been really encouraged with Eric’s rehab,” Reich said. “I’ve been watching him a little bit on the field. It’s just unfortunate that he got COVID-19, but I’m glad he’s doing well. He was at a good spot, making a lot of progress. Who knows with the all the COVID-19 testing rules how soon he’ll be back here?
“You guys know what it is. He’ll just continue to do what he can do at home and what we can manage there. Hopefully, that doesn’t really slow him down very much as far as his return.”
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Ehlinger's knee injury, safety George Odum left the game in the first half with a concussion and offensive tackle Sam Tevi was carted off the field after a lower leg injury.
Quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), cornerback T.J. Carrie (knee), linebacker Malik Jefferson (unknown), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), offensive tackle Carter O'Donnell (foot), center Danny Pinter (foot), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (shoulder) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (hamstring) did not play.