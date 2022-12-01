Campbell Fighting Camels (4-3) at East Carolina Pirates (5-3)
Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the East Carolina Pirates after Joshua Lusane scored 29 points in Campbell's 87-85 overtime win against the Stetson Hatters.
The Pirates have gone 3-1 in home games. East Carolina is fifth in the AAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 5.3.
The Fighting Camels are 1-1 on the road. Campbell is third in the Big South giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Small is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 11.4 points for East Carolina.
Devon Dunn is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 7.7 points. Ricky Clemons is averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for Campbell.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
