Mercer Bears at East Carolina Pirates
Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina Pirates host the Mercer Bears in the season opener.
East Carolina finished 15-15 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates shot 40.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.
Mercer finished 8-10 in SoCon play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Bears averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
