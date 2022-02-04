East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 2-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-10, 6-4 AAC)
New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits the Tulane Green Wave after Tristen Newton scored 22 points in East Carolina's 71-63 loss to the Temple Owls.
The Green Wave are 6-3 on their home court. Tulane is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Pirates are 2-7 in conference matchups. East Carolina ranks ninth in the AAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 1.8.
The teams play for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Pirates won the last matchup 88-80 on Jan. 6. Newton scored 32 points to help lead the Pirates to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Jalen Cook is shooting 42.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Tulane.
Newton is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Pirates. Vance Jackson is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.
Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.