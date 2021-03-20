Georgetown walked into March Madness already wearing Cinderella’s glass slippers, having won the Big East tournament from the No. 8 seed despite a 9-12 regular season record.
But the No. 12 seed Hoyas’ stay at the Big Dance ended well before midnight as No. 5 seed Colorado (23-8) used a barrage of 3-pointers to defeat Georgetown 96-73 on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Led by freshman Jabari Walker’s 5-for-5 effort from beyond the arc, the fifth-seeded Buffaloes made 16 3-pointers, including 11 in in the first half. Only two teams have had more in any half in the last 10 NCAA tournaments: Villanova in the 2018 Final Four and Auburn in the 2019 Sweet 16.
“On the offensive end, yeah, it's as good as we can play,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “Defensively, we can do a better job of not fouling, and we can't give up 50 points in the second half. But you score 90-some points and you shoot the way we shot tonight, again, it makes up for a lot.”
After Georgetown’s 73-48 win over Creighton in the Big East final, the Hoyas were the most popular pick on brackets of any team seed 11 or higher. According to ESPN Stats & Info, 43% of brackets picked had Georgetown upsetting Colorado, and the game was the most popular 12-5 upset.
But the Hoyas (13-13) never looked like the team that ran through the Big East tournament.
“We didn't bring our ‘A’ game, both offensively and defensively,” coach Patrick Ewing said. “The things that we were doing great in the Big East tournament we didn't do well today. Part of it was they're a very good team, but they're no different than any other teams that we had to play in the Big East. We just did not get the job done today.”
The Buffaloes, however, exceeded everyone’s expectations, except their own.
“We were like the underdog, even being a 5 seed. Everybody had us losing this game,” said Walker, who had a career-best 24 points. ”So we just met … as a team, and it was like, there was really no pressure. … Just go in there with that underdog mindset, trying to prove everybody wrong.”
Colorado hadn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2016, making Saturday the first appearance in the tourney for every player on the roster. The Buffaloes hadn’t advanced past the first round since 2012 and are on to the Round of 32 for only the third time since the brackets expanded to 64 in 1985.
Colorado will face Florida State, hoping to make its first Sweet 16 since 1969.
“We've got to keep being loose but understand the game plan and enjoying the moment, and hey, let it all hang out. Pin your ears back and let's go have some fun, and when adversity hits, let's fight through it together,” Boyle said.
NEAR MISSES
No. 2 seed Alabama and No. 4 seed Florida State survived stiff challenges from their double-digit seed opponents.
The Crimson Tide (25-6) faced a 43-40 deficit to Rick Pitino-led Iona (12-6) with 12:12 to play.
It was an all-too-familiar feeling for Alabama. Pitino had faced the Tide at the helm of a small Catholic college before, and the legendary coach’s Providence College team upset Alabama to reach the Final Four.
But the Tide were just too much for the Gaels. Alabama rallied over the next five minutes to go on an 18-4 run and put the game away.
“We knew they was going to go on a run. We knew coming in they was a really good team,” said Herbert Jones, who led Alabama with 20 points. “We just stuck to what we were going to do, follow the game plan. Things turned that way, we got away with a win.”
Florida State (17-6) went without a 3-pointer (0-for-9) for the first time this season but managed to hold off No. 13 UNC Greensboro 64-54.
The Spartans (21-9) closed within one point at 51-50 with 4:52 left, then were held scoreless for the next four minutes.
“We just took what the defense gave us. We knew we had a height advantage and a strength advantage on those guys, and we didn't want to settle for jump shots,” said RaiQuan Gray, who led Florida State with 17 points. “Our game plan coming in was to attack the paint and use our athleticism to attack the basket and use what the defense gives us."
ELSEWHERE IN THE EAST
• Freshman Cameron Thomas scored 27 to lead No. 8 LSU (19-9) by St. Bonaventure (16-5), 76-61.
• No. 10 Maryland (17-13) held UConn (15-8) under 33% shooting for a 63-54 upset win.