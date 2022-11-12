Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)
Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.
Cincinnati went 12-6 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Bearcats averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second chance points and 22.1 bench points last season.
Eastern Kentucky went 5-11 in ASUN action and 1-13 on the road last season. The Colonels averaged 20.2 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
