Lipscomb Bisons (8-11, 1-3 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-10, 0-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Will Pruitt scored 21 points in Lipscomb's 77-71 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 7-4 in home games. Eastern Kentucky ranks sixth in the ASUN with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Michael Wardy averaging 0.9.

The Bisons are 1-3 in conference games. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN shooting 36.2% from deep. Jacob Ognacevic paces the Bisons shooting 53.1% from 3-point range.

The Colonels and Bisons face off Tuesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jannson Williams is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Colonels. Cooper Robb is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Greg Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Ognacevic is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Bisons: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

