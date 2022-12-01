Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2)
Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the James Madison Dukes after Devontae Blanton scored 25 points in Eastern Kentucky's 122-84 win over the Brescia Bearcats.
The Dukes are 2-0 in home games. James Madison is 6-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Colonels have gone 1-1 away from home. Eastern Kentucky is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Takal Molson is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Vado Morse is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 39.0% for James Madison.
Blanton is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11.3 points for Eastern Kentucky.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
