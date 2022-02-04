Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-13, 3-7 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (12-9, 7-4 MAC)
Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Sincere Carry scored 20 points in Kent State's 78-65 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
The Golden Flashes have gone 6-4 in home games. Kent State is sixth in the MAC in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Malique Jacobs leads the Golden Flashes with 7.4 boards.
The Eagles have gone 3-7 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Noah Farrakhan averaging 0.9.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Flashes won 56-47 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Jacobs led the Golden Flashes with 17 points, and Bryce McBride led the Eagles with 20 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Carry is averaging 17.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Flashes. Jacobs is averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kent State.
Farrakhan is shooting 39.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Eagles. Nathan Scott is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.
Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.