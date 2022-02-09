Weber State Wildcats (18-6, 11-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-12, 5-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington enters the matchup with Weber State as losers of four in a row.

The Eagles are 4-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Wildcats are 11-2 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 90-84 on Feb. 1. Koby McEwen scored 24 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Linton Acliese is averaging 15.8 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

McEwen is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.9 points. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is shooting 55.1% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

