Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-22, 5-13 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (22-9, 16-2 Big Sky)
Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -6.5; over/under is 154.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the Big Sky Tournament.
The Eagles have gone 16-2 against Big Sky opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Angelo Allegri averaging 4.5.
The Lumberjacks' record in Big Sky games is 5-13. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 7.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters is averaging 15.1 points for the Eagles. Allegri is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.
Jalen Cole is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 17.6 points. Xavier Fuller is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.
Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.