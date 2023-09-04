FILE - Ecuador's Angelo Preciado kicks the ball during the World Cup group A soccer match between Netherlands and Ecuador, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Ecuador defender Angelo Preciado has completed a transfer from Gent in Belgium to Czech champion Sparta Prague. Sparta said on Monday Preciado signed a several-year deal. No financial details were given. The 25-year-old played 59 league games for Gent since he joined it in 2021.