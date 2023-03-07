CHICAGO -- Purdue’s Zach Edey was named Big Ten Player of the Year by both the league coaches and media as the Big Ten announced its postseason men’s basketball honorees Tuesday.
Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors, while Indiana’s Trayce-Jackson-Davis was named First-Team All-Big Ten along with Edey.
Edey was the first Big Ten player to have at least 600 points, 350 rebounds and 50 blocks in a season since Michigan’s Chris Webber in 1993.
Edey, who was also named a first-team All-American by the Sporting News on Tuesday, averaged 21.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Big Ten-champion Boilermakers. Edey is the fourth All-American Purdue has had since 2017, joining Caleb Swanigan, Carsen Edwards and Jaden Ivey.
Edey was also named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team.
Hood-Schifino was the first Indiana player to win Freshman of the Year since Noah Vonleh earned the honor in 2014. Also named to the All-Big Ten Second Team, Hood-Schifino averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Jackson-Davis, also named a first-team All-American by Sporting News on Tuesday, became the first Indiana player since Yogi Ferrell to earn All-Big Ten honors in four straight seasons.
Jackson-Davis was also named to the All-Defensive team for the second straight year, the first Hoosier to do so since Victor Oladipo in 2012 and '13. Jackson-Davis, Indiana’s all-time leading rebounder and shot blocker and fourth all-time leading scorer, averaged 20.5 points, 11 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 blocks.
Purdue’s Braden Smith was named to the All-Freshman team and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. Teammate Fletcher Loyer also earned honorable mention.
Among other Big Ten honorees, Northwestern’s Chris Collins was named Coach of the Year. He led the Wildcats to their first second-place finish since 1959. His assistant coach, Chris Lowery, was named Assistant Coach of the Year.
Northwestern’s Chase Audige and Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell were co-Defensive Players of the Year. Iowa’s Payton Sanfort was Sixth Man of the Year.
Indiana’s Miller Kopp and Purdue’s Matt Frost were honored for Big Ten Sportsmanship Awards.
