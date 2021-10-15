Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -136, Flames +114; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts the Calgary Flames after the Oilers defeated Vancouver 3-2 in a shootout.

Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall and 16-12-0 at home a season ago. The Oilers scored 48 power play goals on 174 power play opportunities last season.

Calgary finished 26-27-3 overall a season ago while going 11-15-2 on the road. The Flames scored 155 total goals last season while collecting 270 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Oilers: Devin Shore: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

